ForeFlight unveils new tool for IFR pilots

ForeFlight has unveiled Dynamic Procedures, a chartless flight experience that helps IFR pilots stay focused on situational awareness, according to company officials.

Integrated directly into the Maps view, this new capability provides pilots with critical procedural information exactly when and where they need it, while removing non-relevant details to create a clutter-free presentation, ForeFlight officials said.

“Dynamic Procedures is a milestone toward a fully interactive, chart-free IFR experience. Instead of re-drawing a traditional chart, we provide pilots just the procedure details they need in concert with our primary data-driven map — filtering the procedure to what is relevant, yet keeping it in context with weather, traffic, terrain, and obstacles. It’s the easiest way to brief an approach — and to quickly reference it again as part of your scan.” said Travis Root, Vice President of Product.

Dynamic Procedures relies on foundational IFR capabilities ForeFlight has built over the years, company officials noted.

Plates on Maps represented one of ForeFlight’s first innovations for IFR pilots as it integrated the classic approach plate into a moving map display, giving pilots a more complete picture and tools for better situational awareness. Procedure Advisor, introduced in 2015, created a streamlined workflow for procedure selection and simplified the process of loading and activating an approach on the fly.

Augmented Procedures, introduced gradually beginning in 2018, set the stage for Dynamic Procedures with support for procedure fix labels displayed along the route and dynamic approach minimum selection.

Like many of ForeFlight’s existing capabilities, Dynamic Procedures is powered by Jeppesen’s global aviation data, company officials noted.

“With ForeFlight Dynamic Procedures, you now have Jeppesen’s gold-standard procedure data seamlessly rendered directly onto your moving map, customized to your aircraft and route. It’s the accuracy of Jeppesen charts, coupled with the intuitive design of ForeFlight, making IFR approaches simpler and smarter than ever before — shooting an approach has never been this easy,” said Mike Ross, Jeppesen’s Head of Global Data.

Dynamic Procedures is currently leveraging only a small subset of Jeppesen’s full dataset, ForeFlight officials said, explaining initial coverage includes all 50 U.S. states, Canada, and the Pacific Islands, with expanded support in the works.

The new Dynamic Procedures sidebar provides a collapsible information display panel with all of the information necessary to brief and fly an instrument approach in one place.

Features of the sidebar include:

Change Approach and Hide Chart buttons make it easy to view or hide the sidebar and access other approach options with a single tap.

A consolidated briefing strip pins procedure information to the top for easy access.

Communication frequencies are organized for quick reference.

Notes are filtered to show only the information that applies to your current approach.

The dynamic route display provides heading and distance metrics, per-segment speed and altitude restrictions, as well as additional notes for special segments like course reversals and arcs.

Integrated 3D Airport view allows the pilot to preview the runway environment and approach lighting systems.

ForeFlight will be demonstrating Dynamic Procedures at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025, slated for July 21-27 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Dynamic Procedures will be released following the show. The feature will launch with a three-month preview period for all customers in supported regions, including access to the Plates on Maps feature — normally available with Essential plans and above — for Starter subscription plans. Following this preview period, Dynamic Procedures will require the Essential plan or above.

For more information: ForeFlight.com

