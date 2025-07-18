Fuel exhaustion ends flight to Oshkosh

According to the pilot, he was flying the Varga 2150 Kachina to the 2023 EAA AirVenture Oshkosh at Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH), in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

He told investigators that he was proceeding as prescribed in the NOTAM pertaining to arrivals to the airport.

He stated that the airplane’s engine lost power and he activated the auxiliary fuel pump, which restored engine power briefly. The engine again lost power and the pilot executed a forced landing to a corn field near Green Lake, Wisconsin.

The airplane nosed over during the landing and incurred substantial damage to the fuselage and vertical stabilizer. The pilot and passenger received minor injuries.

ADS-B data showed that the airplane departed South Bend International Airport (KSBN) in Indiana at 0856 and proceeded toward KOSH. It maneuvered southwest of KOSH before the data ended at 1233. Using this information, the airplane was airborne for 3 hours and 37 minutes.

Post-accident examination of the airplane at the accident scene was conducted by FAA inspectors. The airplane was inverted in a corn field. There was no fuel smell at the accident site and no evidence of a fuel spill.

Once the airplane was righted, the fuel tanks were examined and no usable fuel was found in the fuel tanks. The tanks were not compromised.

According to the Airplane Operations Manual, the fuel capacity was 35 gallons with 34 gallons usable, and the fuel burn at 75% power when properly leaned was between 8.5 and 8.7 gallons per hour depending on atmospheric conditions, or 3.9 to 4.0 hours endurance without reserve.

Probable Cause: A loss of engine power due to fuel exhaustion, which resulted from the pilot’s inadequate preflight planning.

NTSB Identification: 192729

