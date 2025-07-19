Takeoff goes awry on significantly shorter runway than planned

The pilot reported that the density altitude conditions were increasing but were within takeoff performance limits.

During taxi to his planned departure runway at the airport in Elko, Nevada, he was informed that the runway was closed, so he chose to depart from a different runway about 4,400 feet shorter than originally planned for.

During takeoff the Piper PA-28-140 did not have the performance necessary to attain rotation speed before the end of the runway, but the pilot did not abort the takeoff.

He rotated the airplane 5-10 knots too slow and was unable to clear a fence off the departure end of the runway.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the wings and fuselage, while the pilot and his passenger sustained minor injuries.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s failure to ensure adequate airplane performance before taking off from a significantly shorter runway than originally planned for.

NTSB Identification: 192686

This July 2023 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.