Aviat Husky AOPA’s next sweepstakes aircraft

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) has unveiled its next sweepstakes aircraft — a 2024 Aviat Husky A-1C-200.

“The sweepstakes Husky reflects the best of general aviation — freedom, versatility, and the pure joy of flying,” said AOPA President and CEO Darren Pleasance.

With its 200-hp, fuel-injected Lycoming IO-360 engine and constant-speed Hartzell Trailblazer composite propeller, the Husky offers short takeoff and landing performance, taking off in just 442 feet and climbing at more than 1,100 feet per minute, according to AOPA officials, adding it also features 31-inch Alaskan Bushwheel tundra tires.

The AOPA Sweepstakes Husky features a full Garmin glass cockpit, including:

G500 TXi touchscreen primary flight display/multifunction flight display with Engine Indication System

GTN 750Xi GPS Navigator with Nav/Com

GFC 500 3-axis digital autopilot

G5 backup attitude indicator

GTX 345R ADS-B In/Out transponder

The Husky will be on display at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, from July 21-27, 2025. along with AOPA’s most recent sweepstakes Cessna 182, which will be given away in the coming weeks.

AOPA members are automatically entered to win the Husky. Entries will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. EDT on June 30, 2026.

The full list of rules and ways to earn additional entries can be found at AOPA.org/Sweeps.