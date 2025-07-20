Van’s retires earliest models

A Vans RV-4.

After decades of offering the RV-3, RV-4, and RV-6, Van’s Aircraft is preparing to retire these models.

“These aircraft represent the earliest chapters of Van’s Aircraft,” company officials said. “As kit orders for these models have declined, and as we focus on streamlining operations and bringing new designs into production, we’ve decided to end active kit production for these RV models.”

Company officials added support continues for the retiring models, including offering replacement parts and technical assistance.

What to know

The last day to order kits for the RV-3, RV-4, and RV-6 is Sept. 30, 2025.

After that date, the company will no longer manufacture empennage, fuselage, wing, or finish kits for these aircraft.

To order a new RV-3, RV-4, or RV-6 kit — or to order kit portions you need to finish an ongoing project — call 503-678-6545 or email [email protected].

For more information: VansAircraft.com