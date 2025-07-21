Backcountry wisdom

Recreational Aviation Foundation Chairman John McKenna has a way with words. Every time we speak, I leave the conversation marveling at his turn of words.

In a recent RAF blog post, “Not Smart” vs “Stupid,” John describes the passivity of the former and the activity of the latter.

His post is ultimately a clever way of gleaning knowledge from the wider world. In this case, backcountry pilots.

The RAF is on a mission to encourage backcountry visitors in general, and backcountry aviators specifically, to do better, and be better regarding safety and etiquette.

RAF Chairman John McKenna wants you to share your words of wisdom.

“The RAF has two pretty simple reasons for our attention to the subject,” writes John. “We want to continue to see you out there in the backcountry with friends and fellow aviators enjoying this special way to see the world. We want to make sure we do our best to be good stewards so as to attract more people to what we do, and less who want us to go away.”

See what I mean? He has a way with words.

As of July 19, 2025, five people passed along a couple dozen bits of knowledge via the comments area on John’s post. A few of my favorites…

Crista Worthy got right to the point of John’s ask. Following are three of my favorite:

“If you don’t bring chocks and use rocks instead, make sure you move them away so other aircraft don’t roll over them. Grass may grow after you leave and obscure the rocks.

“Don’t land and then takeoff…that’s strip bagging. Land and stay all day or overnight. Go fishing, hiking, camping, hunting, read a book, gaze at the stars, or just relax.

“Practice your short and soft field techniques away from the backcountry.”

Sam Bishop noted, “Remember your propwash and don’t let it blast dirt all over the camp and nearby airplanes. If you have to make a 270° turn to do that, then that’s okay.”

Mark Burke, a 5,000-hour corporate pilot, flew his Maule from North Dakota to Johnson Creek in Idaho with his wife.

“When we landed I told my wife that I was not going anywhere until I found someone to teach me how to fly out [of] there.”

His words of wisdom around learning from instructors rather than personal experience is the better way to go. Click through to read the rest of his humbling comment.

If you have some backcountry wisdom to share, please do.