Picture of the Day: Welcome to Oshkosh

General Aviation News Photographer Greg Menton sent in this photo with a note: “A bristling B-17G greeted early bird visitors to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025 on Friday, July 18, as the warbirds area shaped up. The B-17, owned by the Experimental Aircraft Association, is an icon of the European air war during World War II.”

