Stratus 4 introduced

Appareo has released the Stratus 4 ADS-B receiver.

Designed to enhance situational awareness and cockpit safety, Stratus 4 delivers flight data and real-time alerts so pilots are always ahead of the weather, traffic, and the unexpected, according to company officials.

The Stratus 4 offers Apple Find My integration, a G-Force Meter, and a full-color touch screen. The features on the touchscreen can be updated with a firmware release when new features are added, company officials noted. Additionally, it’s designed to allow users to replace the rechargeable battery without the need for tools.

The Stratus 4 integrates with a broad range of flight apps for both iOS and Android devices, including Foreflight, Stratus Insight, Garmin Pilot, FlyQ, WingX Pro, and others.

This is the fifth generation of the Stratus, which was introduced in 2012.

It will be available for order and shipping starting in September 2025.

For more information: StratusByAppareo.com