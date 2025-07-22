General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Stratus 4 introduced

By · · Leave a Comment

Appareo has released the Stratus 4 ADS-B receiver.

Designed to enhance situational awareness and cockpit safety, Stratus 4 delivers flight data and real-time alerts so pilots are always ahead of the weather, traffic, and the unexpected, according to company officials.

The Stratus 4 offers Apple Find My integration, a G-Force Meter, and a full-color touch screen. The features on the touchscreen can be updated with a firmware release when new features are added, company officials noted. Additionally, it’s designed to allow users to replace the rechargeable battery without the need for tools.

The Stratus 4 integrates with a broad range of flight apps for both iOS and Android devices, including Foreflight, Stratus Insight, Garmin Pilot, FlyQ, WingX Pro, and others.

This is the fifth generation of the Stratus, which was introduced in 2012.

It will be available for order and shipping starting in September 2025.

For more information: StratusByAppareo.com

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Become better informed pilot.

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.