Distracted pilot crashes while landing

The pilot and the flight instructor were climbing out after departing from the airport in Chattanooga, Tennessee, when the Mooney M20R’s cabin door suddenly opened.

The CFI tried to close the door but could not get it closed properly.

The pilot subsequently returned to the airport to land.

During the landing approach, the pilot was distracted, flew too low, and the airplane hit several approach lights short of the runway threshold.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the wings and empennage, while the pilot and CFI sustained serious injuries.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain the proper glidepath during final approach, which resulted in a collision with the approach lights short of the runway. Contributing was the pilot’s distraction due to the cabin door opening.

NTSB Identification: 192723

