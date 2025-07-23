Long-awaited MOSAIC final rule released

Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy, along with FAA and EAA officials, announce the final MOSAIC rule at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025. (Photo by EAA)

The final version of the long-awaited MOSAIC (Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification) rule is here.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025, by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy, along with officials from the FAA and the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA).

“This is one of most significant rule packages for general aviation in the past 75 years,” said Jack J. Pelton, EAA CEO and Chairman of the Board. “This creates what can be called Sport Pilot 2.0, as it builds on the safety and momentum established by that rule two decades ago and opens tremendous possibilities for current and future pilots, flight schools, manufacturers, and many others.”

In the works for more than 10 years, MOSAIC’s biggest change to the Sport Pilot and Light-Sport Aircraft rules is that LSA will no longer be classified by weight, but by stall speed.

Under MOSAIC, a sport pilot can fly most aircraft that have a stall speed up to 59 knots. Pilots holding a private pilot certificate or above can fly most aircraft that have a stall speed up to 61 knots.

This change means as much as 70% of the current general aviation fleet — including legacy airplanes such as the Cessna 172 — will be able to be flown by sport pilots.

Other changes include:

Allowing for new types of propulsion and modern avionics

Allowing aerial work with LSA, such as infrastructure and forest inspections, photography/filming, and agricultural surveillance

Reducing regulatory requirements by expanding the types of aircraft that qualify as LSA and the types of aircraft pilots can fly under Sport Pilot privileges.

The changes take effect 90 days after the final rule publishes, with the changes for LSA certification being phased in over the next year.

According to FAA officials, the agency created the LSA category and the Sport Pilot certificate in 2004 “to enable the manufacture and use of safe and economical aircraft for recreation and flight training.”

“The solid safety record of LSAs showed that the FAA could safely expand this aircraft category,” agency officials said.

After years of review and input from the general aviation industry and community, the FAA proposed the MOSAIC rule in July 2023, receiving more than 1,300 public comments on it.

“The agency made key changes based on the comments, including higher stall speeds for LSA, higher stall speed limits for Sport Pilots, and voluntary manufacturer compliance with FAA noise standards,” FAA officials noted.

General aviation advocates, as well as FAA and other government officials, say the new rule has the potential to transform general aviation.

“For over a decade, pilots around the country, including myself, have been advocating for MOSAIC to become a reality,” said U.S. Representative Sam Graves (R-MO), Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and a long-time pilot. “This is a huge win that will fundamentally transform general aviation. It will ensure light sport aircraft are more versatile and accessible, foster innovation in the light sport aircraft category, and make it easier for more people to become pilots. That’s why I included a requirement in the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 for the FAA to issue this final rule.”

“I can’t think of a better place than at the largest general aviation airshow in the U.S. to announce that we’re unleashing American ingenuity,” added Duffy. “This new rule will promote better designs, safer materials, and upgraded technology in the recreational aviation sector. Our recreational pilots and plane manufacturers have correctly noted outdated regulations were inhibiting innovation and safety. No more. Let’s bring this industry into a new age.”

“By expanding the kinds of aircraft sport pilots can fly — including many popular four-seat legacy aircraft — and by simplifying certification pathways, we are opening the door for more people to experience the freedom and joy of aviation,” said Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association CEO Darren Pleasance.

Now that the final rule has been released, general aviation advocacy groups say the next step is to review it “in depth.”

EAA officials added that after that review, the association will “create programming to meet the possibilities now available.”

You can read the entire final rule at FAA.gov.