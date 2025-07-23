Picture of the Day: Something old, something new

General Aviation News Photographer Megan Vande Voort captured this photo at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025, explaining: “The Boeing Stearman and 747 were on display together on the Boeing Plaza on opening day of AirVenture. Aviation has come a long way in a short amount of time.”

