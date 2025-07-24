$500,000 prize awarded to company that solved Bonanza threat

Several years ago, V-tail Bonanzas faced an existential threat: Replacement skins for magnesium ruddervators were no longer available at any price.

Ruddervators are the moveable control surfaces on the V-tail that move in opposition for yaw, or rudder control, and together for pitch, or elevator control. Even minor corrosion or damage to a ruddervator would render the airplane unairworthy, with no means of returning it to flying status, according to officials with the American Bonanza Society (ABS).

Of the 10,402 V-tails built between 1947 and 1982, more than 5,000 are still flying in the U.S., with more around the world, all potentially affected by this issue.

That led the ABS Air Safety Foundation to establish the Manuel Maciel Ruddervator Prize in 2021 to encourage the industry to create an FAA-approved repair or replacement for damaged ruddervators.

Donated by the family of the late Manuel Maciel, the $500,000 prize was designed to cover part of the costs incurred by the first company to get a product approved and build at least 100 ready-to-install kits to show a commitment to supporting the V-tail fleet long-term.

The prize, which increased to $528,110 with individual donations from ABS members to help encourage a solution, was awarded July 23, 2025, to SRS Aviation of Burnsville, Minnesota, during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025.

The company was one of seven who pursued the prize, according to ABS officials.

SRS has extensive experience with aluminum replacement skins for conventional-tail Beechcraft, but found the unique balance requirements of the V-tail could not be met with aluminum.

SRS spent more than three years researching magnesium production techniques and developing expertise in manufacturing and working with magnesium components. It now has FAA PMA approval to do everything from skin replacement through total repair and rebuild of ruddervators. Like factory-original equipment, the replacement skins built by SRS are magnesium.

“In the beginning we thought this was going to be easy to do, which could not have been further from the truth,” said Dave Laurin, president and owner of SRS Aviation. “First we had a nine-month struggle to PMA this part. Then came the cost of material and manufacture, which included machinery and special processes only related to magnesium. Lastly, there was nobody out there that had special knowledge of how to make formed magnesium parts and specifically how to make them perfectly. With the Manuel Maciel award to offset our development, now we have a really good product and we are confident we can support the fleet for many more years.”

Dave Laurin with the prize money.

“The prize inspired innovation and research within the aviation community, which is critical to address availability of parts for aging airplanes,” said Susan Delgado, ABS Board President. “These new SRS ruddervators will help preserve our Beechcraft fleet for generations to come.”

For more information: Bonanza.org, SrSAviation.com