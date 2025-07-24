Pilot learns not to trust fuel gauges

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

I preflighted the Cessna 172 for a three-hour flight in the pattern at ZZZ. Fuel was visually checked and lined up with what was seen on the gauges at 75% (15 gallons a side).

After about three hours of pattern work the engine started sputtering on base to final. Carb heat was checked and was on, with full flaps. Fuel also was checked and was at five gallons a side.

After switching to the right tank, which did not help, the focus was getting the plane on the ground in a safe manner.

Three to five seconds from landing, the engine shut down and I was able to land the aircraft about five feet short of the runway. After landing, there was no visible sign of damage to either the airfield, plane, or myself.

The fuel was checked again and showed empty, in direct contradiction to what was shown earlier and later in the maintenance hangar (Full) on the fuel gauges.

Airport Ops and maintenance were then able to tow the aircraft back to the ramp for inspection.

Cause: Faulty reading of fuel gauges. Suggestions: Fixed fuel gauges and not trusting the C172 fuel gauges.

