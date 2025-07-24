Piper unveils Seminole powered by diesel Deltahawk engine

The DeltaHawk engine was displayed at Piper Aircraft’s exhibit at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025. (Photo by Ben Sclair)

Piper Aircraft unveiled the new Piper Seminole DX — a diesel-powered PA-44 Seminole featuring DeltaHawk’s FAA-certified engine — at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025.

Piper began taking position reservations during the show.

The liquid-cooled, 180-hp turbo-charged DeltaHawk engine produces turbine performance at 40% better fuel efficiency versus reciprocating avgas engines, while also achieving a significant reduction in cost of ownership due to fewer moving parts, according to Piper officials.

The engine is approved for JET A and JET A-1 fuels, with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) approval pending.

Piper will use a Piper-owned STC to integrate DeltaHawk’s firewall-forward kits into the Seminole production line. The kit includes counter-rotating DeltaHawk engines and three-blade, full-feather propellers, company officials explained.

Additionally, the aircraft will have an advanced cabin temperature control system utilizing the engines’ liquid cooling, officials said.

“The market has been heard, loud and clear, regarding the need for a reliable, cost-effective, heavy fuel, multi-engine training platform,” said John Calcagno, President and CEO of Piper Aircraft. “The new Seminole DX fills that market void perfectly.”

Piper officials estimate demand for the Seminole DX will be between 25 to 40 aircraft a year over the next 10 years.

Certification flight testing begins in November 2025, with FAA certification expected in the third quarter of 2026, followed by certifications from Transport Canada, EASA, and India’s DGCA.

Deliveries of 2027 model year Seminole DX aircraft are anticipated to begin in late 2026 or early 2027, according to Piper officials.

Piper and DeltaHawk are exploring further engine applications for both the PA-28 Archer and PA-46 M-Class platforms, company officials added.

For more information: Piper.com, DeltaHawk.com