Blocked fuel tank vent leads to fuel starvation

The Beech A36 departed from Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport (KGCC) in Gillette, Wyoming, and was en route to Dalhart Municipal Airport (KDHT), in Dalhart, Texas.

The pilot told investigators that while in cruise flight over a cloud layer near Oberlin, Kansas, the plane sustained a loss of engine power as if it were out of fuel.

He attempted to restore engine power by switching to the right fuel tank and activating the starter using the ignition key, however the attempts to restart the engine were unsuccessful.

As the airplane descended through the cloud layer, the pilot switched back to the left fuel tank and focused his attention on the airplane instruments to maintain airplane control.

The airplane descended through the clouds and the pilot regained visual ground reference about 1,500 feet above ground level.

He maneuvered the airplane for a forced landing to a road.

Upon touchdown the right main landing gear traveled onto the shoulder of the road and the plane exited the road and collided with an embankment. The airplane sustained substantial damage to the left wing and fuselage. The pilot was not injured, but the passenger sustained minor injuries in the crash.

According to the FAA inspector who responded to the accident, both fuel tanks had visible fuel and both fuel caps were attached and in place.

The pilot reported that the loss of engine power was due to a broken fuel pump shaft.

However, during the post-accident examination, the engine-driven fuel pump shaft and drive coupler were found to be intact. The fuel pump was operationally checked and no anomalies or malfunctions were noted with its operation.

The National Transportation Safety Board performed a post-accident examination of the airframe and engine. The examination revealed an obstruction in the left tank fuel vent. The one-way check valve in the fuel vent was observed stuck in the closed position, not allowing air through. When the fuel vent line was pressure tested the obstruction became dislodged.

Further examination of the check valve revealed debris inside consistent with insect debris.

No other mechanical anomalies were noted during the examination that would have precluded normal operation.

The airplane manufacturer’s emergency procedures checklist for an air start procedure after an inflight engine failure includes selecting the auxiliary fuel pump ON. The pilot did not engage the auxiliary fuel pump during his restart attempts.

Probable Cause: The blockage of the left fuel tank vent, which resulted in a total loss of engine power due to fuel starvation. Contributing to the accident of the pilot’s failure to use his checklist to address the loss of engine power.

NTSB Identification: 192781

This July 2023 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.