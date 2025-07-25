Dual electronic ignition introduced in Skyhawks

WICHITA, Kansas — The Cessna Skyhawk now features a dual electronic ignition system (dual EIS), enhancing maintenance, efficiency, and overall operation of the single-engine, high-wing piston, according to Textron Aviation officials.

The dual Lycoming electronic ignition system is now standard on all new Cessna Skyhawk aircraft, replacing the previous dual magneto ignition system.

The addition of dual EIS comes during the 70th anniversary year of the Cessna 172 Skyhawk, which first took flight in June 1955.

