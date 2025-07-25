Everyone beware

What changes will you have to make to your airplane to be ready for unleaded avgas? (Photo by Megan Vande Voort)

I normally answer questions I receive. But in this column, I will be answering a question that every pilot and general aviation aircraft owner should be asking: “What do I need to do to my aircraft before the transition to unleaded avgas and 100LL is gone forever?”

Some of the more pessimistic experts would probably tell you to sell your airplane while it still has some value. I am more optimistic and think that with some work — and a little luck — you and your aircraft should be fine.

I know that the FAA, the EPA, and all of the other industry experts have claimed throughout this whole process that the transition to an unleaded 100 octane fuel will be an invisible change with no noticeable difference in performance or operational conditions. If you believe that, I have some beachfront property just east of Miami I will sell you cheap.

Since you will be operating your aircraft engine on a fuel it was not designed to run on, the first concern will be exhaust valve recession.

The biggest concern here is with new valves and seats in a new or overhauled engine.

With leaded fuels, the lead improves the sealing with new parts which, in turn, improves the heat transfer and reduces leakage. This reduces the valve face and seat temperature and reduces the seat wear and erosion.

The key here is if you are having a cylinder or cylinders replaced and will be starting out on only unleaded avgas, it is critical that hardened exhaust valve seats are installed. Both Lycoming and Continental offer them, but there may be some old seats still in the system, so check and make sure.

If you have an older orphan brand engine like a Franklin, P&W, Wright or other, your job is slightly more difficult. You have maybe five years until the 2030 self-imposed deadline for GA to transition to unleaded fuel — or as long as it takes the powers that be to finalize whatever specifications or requirements for the new unleaded fuel or fuels they come up with.

I assume there are owner groups that can work together to find a supplier for hardened seats for the various makes and models of orphan aircraft that are still being flown and get them approved. Without hardened seats, the life expectancy of these aircraft will be very short.

Another component of living with only unleaded fuels is exhaust valve/seat operating temperature.

In most engines, especially carburetor models, not all cylinders operate at the same air/fuel ratio in all conditions.

When you lean out the engine until you get some roughness, at this point the leanest cylinder is so lean that it misfires or at least stops producing normal power, while the other cylinders still produce normal power. You then richen the mixture until the engine smooths out.

At this point the individual mixtures of each cylinder vary with one or more probably being at or near peak exhaust valve temperature. This is going to increase the probability of exhaust valve seat erosion and recession.

So what can be done?

I recommend that every pilot consider purchasing a multi-point EGT (Exhaust Gas Temperature) or even a CHT (Cylinder Head Temperature) system. When flying, monitor the temperatures and ensure that all are below peak.

Radiant Technology’s 4-Channel Engine Temperature Gauge.

I know a lot of pilots have single point EGT systems, but the hottest cylinders can change with varying conditions. Upgrading to a multi-point system and being sure it is properly calibrated is good insurance that all cylinders will be in a safe range.

Another point of concern is anti-knock performance.

When we introduced 100 Low Lead avgas, we received knock complaints from many customers, especially from pilots operating big radial engines. Most had to reduce the allowed boost pressure for the engine during takeoff when going from 100/130 high lead to 100/130 low lead fuels.

One concern here is that the new unleaded products may not perform as well as 100LL. Also if more than one fuel is approved, they may not all perform equally, so there may need to be a different spec for each fuel.

There are many other minor points that I don’t have the space to cover, but the one big point you need to be aware of is seal and fuel system compatibility.

This is a big concern for the experts coming up with the ASTM specification and one that has no clear answer.

If you look at all of the different fuel system seals and components used since the Wright brothers’ first flight, it is mind boggling. And we can’t find fresh samples of each component to run tests on. So, there may be leaks, needle and seat problems, or a score of other problems to deal with.

When buying a used airplane, they always tell you “buyer beware.” With the new fuels, it will be everyone beware.

A note: Gene McNeely, who flew from 1994 to 2017 with the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team (now the Titan Aerobatic Team), passed away July 5, 2025. He was a great pilot and a good friend and will be missed.