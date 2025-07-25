Hydrogen-electric Bonanza in the works

Stralis flight techology demonstrator “Bonnie.”

California-based Aviate Enterprises is partnering with Australian clean tech start-up, Stralis Aircraft, on the first hydrogen-electric Bonanza in the U.S.

The two companies are working together to get the hydrogen-electric Bonanza A36-HE off the ground with the Stralis hydrogen-electric propulsion system, which uses high-temperature PEM fuel cells that are six times lighter and have improved performance, according to company officials, who note the fuel cells are quieter and emission free, with the only emission being water vapor.

Stralis is currently testing its hydrogen electric propulsion system (HEPS) with two Bonanza A36 aircraft in Australia, known as “Bonnie” and “Clyde.” The company integrates its proprietary fuel cell system, liquid hydrogen tanks, and electric motors into existing Bonanza aircraft, replacing the current piston engine.

Stralis ground technology demosnstrator “Clyde.”

Stralis completed its ground-based testing and propeller spin using hydrogen at Brisbane International Airport in 2024 and plans to have its ﬁrst hydrogen test ﬂight in Australia in late 2025, according to company officials.

“What we are doing is like April 3, 1973 — the date of the first cell phone call made in the world,” said Timothy Devine, founder and president of Aviate Enterprises. “We are going to change the world of aviation with hydrogen-fueled aircraft. Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe, and it is clean and green.”

“Tim and the team at Aviate Enterprises are exactly the type of trailblazers we need to make hydrogen-electric flight possible,” added Bob Criner, CEO and co-founder of Stralis Aircraft. “We are excited to help them become the first to upgrade their aircraft with a Stralis hydrogen-electric propulsion system in the United States.”

“The Bonanza is an iconic and much-loved aircraft, and as 100LL fuel becomes increasingly challenging to access and owners face overhauls, now is an opportune time to begin the transition to a clean fuel and propulsion system,” he added.

For more information: AviateInc.com, Stralis.aero