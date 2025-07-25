General Aviation News

New backcountry airplane debuts at Oshkosh

CHARLESTON, S.C. — TL Sport Aircraft unveiled its newest fleet addition, the Sirius BackCountry, at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025.

Designed, engineered, and manufactured specifically for the North American market, the MOSAIC-ready tailwheel aircraft builds on the company’s sLSA high-wing Sirius.

The BackCountry features the capabilities of a STOL (Short Take Off and Landing) aircraft, according to company officials.

“The Acme Aero Stinger pneumatic tail wheel assembly, Alaskan Gear Company’s Alaskan Bushwheel Airstreak wheels, and light-weight Carbon Kevlar composite mix airframe provide the ruggedness to manage all types of airstrips, including sandbars and carved-out rural fields,” they added.

Specifications include:

  • Rotax (912UL/iS, 914iS or 916iS) or Turbotech Turboprop TP-R90 (140 hp) engine
  • Garmin G3X suite and IFR capable
  • Infrared camera option for IFR
  • TL Predator, DUC Tiger, or Hartzell Falcon propellers
  • Stratos Magnum Ballistic Parachute Recovery System
  • Cabin width 45 inches
  • 6.5 cubic feet rear luggage with cargo door
  • 3.5 cubic foot pod and undermount brackets
  • Alaska Gear Company Bushwheel 26 inch or 29 inch Airstreak Tires
  • Acme Aero Stinger tailwheel suspension
  • 34.4 gallon fuel capacity
  • Carbon Kevlar composite mix

Flight performance data includes:

  • 156 mph cruise speed
  • Up to 1,800-2,200 fpm climb
  • 21,500 foot service ceiling
  • Max STOL takeoff performance sub 200 feet
  • Max STOL landing performance sub 100 feet

For more information: TLSportAircraft.com


