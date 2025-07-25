New backcountry airplane debuts at Oshkosh

CHARLESTON, S.C. — TL Sport Aircraft unveiled its newest fleet addition, the Sirius BackCountry, at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025.

Designed, engineered, and manufactured specifically for the North American market, the MOSAIC-ready tailwheel aircraft builds on the company’s sLSA high-wing Sirius.

The BackCountry features the capabilities of a STOL (Short Take Off and Landing) aircraft, according to company officials.

“The Acme Aero Stinger pneumatic tail wheel assembly, Alaskan Gear Company’s Alaskan Bushwheel Airstreak wheels, and light-weight Carbon Kevlar composite mix airframe provide the ruggedness to manage all types of airstrips, including sandbars and carved-out rural fields,” they added.

Specifications include:

Rotax (912UL/iS, 914iS or 916iS) or Turbotech Turboprop TP-R90 (140 hp) engine

Garmin G3X suite and IFR capable

Infrared camera option for IFR

TL Predator, DUC Tiger, or Hartzell Falcon propellers

Stratos Magnum Ballistic Parachute Recovery System

Cabin width 45 inches

6.5 cubic feet rear luggage with cargo door

3.5 cubic foot pod and undermount brackets

Alaska Gear Company Bushwheel 26 inch or 29 inch Airstreak Tires

Acme Aero Stinger tailwheel suspension

34.4 gallon fuel capacity

Carbon Kevlar composite mix

Flight performance data includes:

156 mph cruise speed

Up to 1,800-2,200 fpm climb

21,500 foot service ceiling

Max STOL takeoff performance sub 200 feet

Max STOL landing performance sub 100 feet

For more information: TLSportAircraft.com





