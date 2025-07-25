Picture of the Day: Quiet riot of color

General Aviation News columnist Frederick A. Johnsen is on site at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025 and sent in this photo: “It’s not just about camouflage in the Warbirds area at EAA AirVenture. From pink to navy to digital grays and blacks, and complemented by a bright yellow, red, and blue post-war scheme on a TBM Avenger, the bustling Warbirds area stages its own quiet riot of color.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

Click here to see the photo of the day archives.