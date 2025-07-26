Garmin introduces Guided Visual Approaches

Garmin has introduced Guided Visual Approaches, a new database offering that provides lateral and vertical guidance for pilots flying visual approaches to challenging airports.

Designed in collaboration with Hughes Aerospace, a growing list of 31 Guided Visual Approaches into 25 airports can be purchased.

Pilots using Guided Visuals will experience a similar look and feel as traditional approaches from the time they load them into the avionics all the way to flying them to the runway, according to Garmin officials.

Users can load and activate these “RNAV G” approaches in their avionics just like traditional approaches. Lateral and vertical guidance is provided, and the approaches can be flown coupled to the autopilot.

Additionally, all Guided Visual Approaches have a georeferenced approach chart available, making briefing and flying these procedures a familiar experience for pilots, company officials added.

All charts can be accessed like traditional Garmin FliteCharts on applicable avionics or via the Hughes App from Hughes Aerospace.

Guided Visuals are compatible with Garmin WAAS-equipped avionics capable of RF legs, such as the GTN and GTN Xi series navigators, and select Garmin integrated flight decks.

Guided Visuals can be purchased on flyGarmin.com like other Garmin database offerings. Customers may choose a OnePak purchase that includes the Guided Visuals starting Aug. 7, 2025.

For more information: Garmin.com/GuidedVisuals