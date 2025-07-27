Minnesota pilot wins Young Eagles Leadership Award

Phillips 66 Aviation presented the 2025 Phillips 66 Aviation Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Young Eagles Leadership Award to Michael Grzincich during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025.

As a Young Eagles coordinator of EAA Chapter 237 in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Michael has introduced nearly 1,100 youth to the joy of flight.

“I’m honored that someone took the time to nominate me and humbled that people have noticed my enthusiasm for Young Eagles,” said Grzincich. “I can’t imagine a life without Young Eagles — it’s what I look forward to most each month. Seeing a 12-year-old at the controls, realizing, ‘I’m flying an airplane!’ — that’s why we do this.”

“Michael Grzincich’s dedication to creating meaningful, hands-on aviation experiences is inspiring a love of flight in the next generation,” said Ronald Sanchez, General Manager, Aviation, Phillips 66. “We’re proud to honor Michael with this award for his extraordinary leadership, passion, selfless service, and for opening doors and creating unforgettable opportunities for youth.”

From First Flight to Lifelong Purpose

Grzincich’s aviation journey began as a child when his grandfather, a private pilot, took him on his first flight.

He earned his private pilot’s certificate when he was 24. After a 15-year break, during which he raised a family and built a business with his wife, Stacy, Grzincich returned to aviation at his son’s request.

In a full-circle moment, Michael Grzincich tracked down and repurchased the same airplane once owned by his grandfather, complete with the original logbooks and even the hand-built ladder bearing its tail number.

A younger Michael with the plane.

“That plane is part of our family story,” said Grzincich. “Now it’s part of hundreds of kids’ futures. My grandfather inspired me to fly, and now I get to pass this passion of flight on to others.”

Michael has since flown multiple generations of his family, including his sons, uncles, grandchildren, and grandmother, in the same aircraft, paying tribute to the man who first inspired his dreams of flying.

Giving Back Through Aviation

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Grzincich flew smoke circles over nursing homes, including the one where his stepfather lived, as a way to lift spirits.

“I’d ask myself, ‘How can I use my airplane to make other people smile?’ That’s what it’s all about,” Michael recalled.

Since 2016, Grzincich has helped EAA Chapter 237 consistently fly 40 to 50 Young Eagles each month. He also organizes special flights for school groups unable to attend regular events.

As a chapter board member, he supports aircraft restoration efforts, including work on the Berlin Express B-25 Bomber, and applies his IT expertise to improve chapter operations.

When he’s not flying, Grzincich teaches information technology at a local community college, where he often introduces students from underrepresented communities to aviation. Many bring siblings or children to Young Eagles events, discovering opportunities they hadn’t imagined before, he noted.

Looking ahead, Grzincich hopes to expand his impact by mentoring even more aspiring pilots and building partnerships that introduce aviation to students who may not otherwise have access.

For 30 years, Phillips 66 Aviation has sponsored EAA Young Eagles and supported outstanding volunteers. Phillips 66 provides a $1-per-gallon avgas rebate to all Young Eagles volunteer pilots.

For more information: Phillips66Aviation.com, EAA.org