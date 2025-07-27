Oregon company tapped to support Mooney fleet

A Mooney M20K. (Photo by Hayman Tam)

Prineville, Oregon-based LASAR, the largest Mooney parts distributors for nearly half a century, has been chosen by Mooney International to be the company’s exclusive customer support organization and parts provider for the Mooney fleet.

“Mooney always has been known for designing high performance single-engine piston aircraft, built to fly higher, faster, and farther. Over time, Mooney’s limited resources made it difficult to support the fleet with parts, service bulletins, and technical updates,” says Brett Stokes, LASAR CEO.

“Product support has been our strong suit since 1975. When Mooney International decided it was time to bring in a partner, we were honored to be its first choice. Now, working with Mooney, we’re positioned to provide a level of support that goes beyond what either company could offer on its own,” Stokes adds.

“Given the size and scope of LASAR’s current distribution infrastructure and the recent investments they’ve made in their own parts manufacturing, this made perfect sense,” said Jonathan Pollack, CEO of Mooney International Corporation. “We see this as a winning effort to streamline and improve efficiencies in the distribution of parts to the fleet.”

Stokes notes that LASAR is not just intent in maintaining the status quo. The goal is to move product support up to a new level, he noted. LASAR already has launched several upgrades for legacy Mooneys, including aerodynamic speed modifications, full Garmin flight deck conversions, lighter weight and stronger carbon fiber replacement parts, and complete interior refurbishment services.

“This marks LASAR’s most significant investment in its history, one we believe will strengthen aircraft resale values, provide long-term support for future owners and keep Mooney aircraft competitive in the market for years to come,” he added

“Admittedly, we’re just getting started, so it’s going to take some time for all of this to unfold,” Stokes said. “But we’re excited for what’s ahead for the future of the Mooney fleet.”

For more information: LASAR.com