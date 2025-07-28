Picture of the Day: Sharing its secrets

General Aviation News columnist Frederick A. Johnsen sent in this photo from EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025, with a note: “A wartime Beech AT-11 bombardier trainer shares its secrets with AirVenture visitors on Tuesday, July 22. Meticulously detailed restorations use vintage hardware to bring old aircraft back into military configuration for viewers to appreciate.”

