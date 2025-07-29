High-speed taxi test ends in runway excursion

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

I was performing a high-speed taxi to check a PA-34-200T Turbo Seneca II that had just completed annual inspection.

It was intended that a check flight would be done if no issues were discovered in this maneuver.

Pre-maneuver accelerate stop/distance was calculated and I determined there was a 25% safety margin.

I accelerated to 75 mph (VR), raised the nose off the ground slightly, and then cut power and started braking.

I was unable to stop in the remaining distance and attempted to exit the runway at the last taxiway, but was going too fast to do so without significant risk of damage from side loading.

I chose to go off the end of the runway/taxiway at that point and complete the stop in the grass area around the pavement. In exiting the pavement, I struck two lights with the left propeller. I was able to taxi back on to the taxiway and returned to ramp and shut down.

I believe that I failed to complete the maneuver as planned, starting braking too late.

In the future to prevent this, it would be a good idea to do it at half speed first to uncover any unforeseen problems.

Primary Problem: Human Factors

ACN: 2191537

When you click on the link it will take you to the ASRS Online Database. Click on Report Number and put the ACN in the search box, then click Search. On that page, click on “view only the 1 most recent report.”