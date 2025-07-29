Sporty’s introduces ANR headset control box

Sporty’s has introduced an ANR headset control box, which eliminates cockpit clutter by keeping the control box mounted, and within arm’s reach, but out of the way.

Pilots can choose a permanent installation using the included Dual Lock fastener, or a repositionable set-up with the removable suction cups, designed for renters or for those flying multiple aircraft, Sporty’s officials said.

The holder features a side compartment, where pilots can store two AA batteries, a pen, or a pair of sunglasses.

The box is compatible with:

Bose A2

Bose A30

Lightspeed Zulu 3

David Clark One-X

Price: $49.95.

For more information: Sportys.com