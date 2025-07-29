Using the power of the sun to fuel Young Eagles flights

The Xenos was taxied up to the ramp recharging port by newly minted pilot Annika Pexton, who was a regular participant in the twice-weekly building sessions over the last four years. (Photo by Sherwin Eng)

The Bremerton Aviation Center for Education (BACE), a project of Experimental Aviation Association Chapter 406 at Bremerton National Airport (KPWT), in Washington, rolled out its electric-powered Xenos motor-glider for public debut July 11, 2025.

The glider was built over the last four years by kids and their mentors from the EAA chapter, providing learning opportunities for students of all ages, chapter officials said.

The Xenos Build Crew from BACE poses with the airplane plugged into the charging port at KPWT. (Photo by Sherwin Eng)

“In association with the Port of Bremerton, we will be able to refuel the Xenos at the first public access electric aircraft charging port in the state of Washington,” chapter officials said, noting the charging port is installed on the ramp at Bremerton National Airport.

Bremerton Mayor Greg Wheeler spoke at the roll-out, pointing out how projects like this one are important steps towards figuring out how to work towards a sustainable energy future. (Photo by Sherwin Eng)

On the day of the roll-out the Xenos was taxied up to the ramp recharging port by newly minted pilot Annika Pexton, a regular participant in the twice-weekly building sessions over the last four years and the recipient of a flight training scholarship from the chapter.

The smiling face of the electric Xenos was a big hit for young visitors to the Bremerton Air Show. (Photo by Sherwin Eng)

“The electricity for charging our Xenos will come from an array of solar panels on the roof of the BACE building donated by Greg Williams of Sunergy,” officials continued.

Artwork by Madeline Johnson of Kitsap Central High School illustrates how the roof-mounted solar panels at BACE will feed the ramp recharging port at Bremerton National Airport.

The battery on board the Xenos allows for around 45 minutes of flight, and then can recharge in about two hours.

“When our EAA chapter flies youngsters for their first introduction to aviation in our Young Eagles program, it will be in a vehicle powered by the sun,” officials said. “What could be cooler than that?”