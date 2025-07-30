General Aviation News

Picture of the Day: Stormy weather

General Aviation News Photographer Megan Vande Voort sent in this photo with a note: “On Wednesday, July 23, during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025, a crazy weather system rolled past Oshkosh. High winds had campers battening down the hatches.”

  1. Nice shot, Megan! Hope you didn’t get blown away. I was having dinner off site when the winds passed through. Glad it didn’t affect the night airshow!

