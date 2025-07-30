General Aviation News

ASA and Sporty’s launch new CFI and ATP certification courses

Aviation Supplies & Academics (ASA) and Sporty’s Pilot Shop have joined forces on two new courses, now available in the Sporty’s Pilot Training app.

The Flight Instructor Checkride and Test Prep Course (CFI, CFII, FOI) integrates Instructor Pilot/CFI Prepware, The Flight Instructor’s Manual textbook by Bill Kershner, and the Flight Instructor Oral Exam Guide by Michael Hayes.

The ATP Knowledge Test and Checkride Prep Course integrates ATP Prepware, The Pilot’s Manual: ATP textbook, and the ATP Oral Exam Guide by Jason Blair to prepare applicants for the FAA testing that concludes the ATP certification training program.

Designed specifically for Initial CFI Airplane (CFI), CFI Instrument (CFII), and Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) applicants, the courses employ scenario-based questions, oral exam prep, knowledge exam preparation, analytics to track progress, and more, according to ASA officials.

The courses are designed to supplement in-person training done at flight schools and prepare applicants for the FAA certification exams required for certification.

The courses are available online and in Sporty’s Pilot Training app for $199.99 each.

For more information: ASA2Fly.com, Sportys.com

