Dallas flight school expands with mechanic, dispatcher courses

DALLAS — Flight training provider Thrust Flight is expanding in aviation education with the launch of a new Aircraft & Powerplant (A&P) Mechanic School in Conroe, Texas, and a new FAA-approved Aircraft Dispatcher program at its North Texas campuses in Addison and Denison.

“Aviation doesn’t just rely on pilots — it’s powered by a team of skilled professionals on the ground and behind the scenes,” said Patrick Arnzen, CEO and founder of Thrust Flight. “Our mission is to open doors across the entire aviation workforce, from the cockpit to the control room to the hangar.”

Located at Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport (KCXO), the new Thrust Institute of Maintenance welcomed its first class of A&P mechanic students on July 16, 2025.

Unlike traditional programs that take 20 to 28 months, Thrust Flight’s accelerated model trains students in just one year through hands-on experience with real aircraft components, one-on-one instruction, day and night classes, and small, 15-student classes, company officials noted.

FAA-Approved Dispatcher Training

On May 14, 2025, the FAA granted Thrust Flight approval to offer a Part 65 Aircraft Dispatcher certification program.

The five-week course (three weeks with prior credit) trains students for one of the most overlooked roles in aviation: Coordinating flight plans, monitoring weather, and ensuring flight crews are equipped with everything needed for safe, compliant operations.

Led by veteran instructor Rick Sanchez, the course launched with an internal beta class in July. The first public cohort will begin January 2026 at Thrust Flight’s Addison and Denison campuses, with additional locations to follow, company officials said.

For more information: ThrustFlight.com and ThrustInstitute.com