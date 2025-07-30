Runway excursion bends Piper

Tires marks on the runway.

The pilot reported that during the landing at the airport in Eagle River, Wisconsin, the Piper PA-28-180 floated down the runway, landed long, and did not slow as expected.

He continued to apply the brakes as the airplane neared the end of the runway, then felt a gust of wind from the left.

The pilot was unable to maintain control and the airplane veered off the right side of the runway.

The airplane nosed over in the grass and came to rest inverted, which resulted in substantial damage to the right wing and empennage. The pilot sustained serious injuries in the crash, while his passengers sustained minor injuries.

Damage from the accident.

The pilot, who reported that there were no mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation, told investigators that to prevent the accident he could have landed closer to the threshold of the runway.

The responding FAA inspector examined the airplane and found that the throttle was not all the way to idle.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain proper airspeed on approach, which resulted in an extended touchdown, loss of control, and runway excursion.

NTSB Identification: 192895

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This July 2023 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.