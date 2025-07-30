Sport Class won’t participate in 2025 Roswell races

Sport Class racers compete during the 2017 Reno Air Races. (Photo by Lisa F. Bentson)

The Sport Class has withdrawn its participation in the 2025 National Championship Air Races (NCAR), scheduled to take place in Roswell, New Mexico, Sept. 10-14, according to officials with the Reno Air Racing Association (RARA).

The decision was reached following weeks of discussion between RARA and the Sport Class Air Racing Association to explore solutions to some logistical and operational concerns that arose during this year’s practice and evaluation sessions at the Pylon Racing Seminar in May. This is the first time the races are being held in Roswell, moving from Reno after nearly 60 years.

Officials with the Sport Class Racing Association determined “there simply is not sufficient time before September to effectively address the complex and unique requirements specific to their needs,” according to RARA officials.

“While it was always RARA’s intention to welcome all seven racing classes to the inaugural races in Roswell, the organization understands and respects the decision to stand down this year, as it aligns with both organizations’ unwavering commitment to the highest standards of safety and operational excellence,” RARA officials added.

“As one of the most diverse and technically demanding classes in our lineup, the Sport Class has distinct operational needs,” said Fred Telling, chairman and CEO of RARA. “Though we are disappointed they won’t be flying in Roswell this year, we continue to share a common vision that the Sport Class is an important part of the National Championship Air Races, and we look forward to working together toward their return in 2026.”

“We greatly appreciate RARA’s openness and transparency throughout this transition,” said Bob Mills, president of the Sport Class Air Racing Association. “This was not an easy decision for our Sport Class board, but stemmed from the complexity of our class, which races a wide speed range of aircraft on three different courses. We feel this decision is the right one for 2025, and feel it shows our commitment, along with RARA’s, to a culture of safety and long-term success. We’re confident this extra time will allow the operational and logistics concerns we have to be overcome which will allow Sport Class to consider a return to NCAR in 2026.”

“NCAR’s move to a new home has presented a number of exciting opportunities while also navigating the problem-solving that is to be expected with the relocation of a world-renowned event,” RARA officials added.

For more information: AirRace.org