ASA debuts Aviator Intelligence app

Aviation Supplies & Academics (ASA) has introduced Aviator Intelligence, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered aviation knowledge tool designed for students, instructors, and professional pilots.

Whether preparing for a check ride, teaching a ground school class, or reviewing flight procedures, the app provides fast, reliable aviation information in seconds, according to ASA officials.

With its smart search engine, users can ask questions about aeronautical knowledge, flight proficiency, regulations, or procedures and receive AI-curated answers backed by ASA content, including FAA publications, textbooks, and the just-released 2026 FAR/AIM Series, company officials explained. Responses includes citations and references, officials add.

Compatible with iOS and Android mobile devices, the app is $19.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

For more information: ASA2Fly.com