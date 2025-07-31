Picture of the Day: Oshkosh proposal

Rachel Lietzke submitted this photo and note: “After flying a demo in the Friday air show at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025, Scott “Scooter” Yoak got down on one knee and proposed to me. He coordinated everything with the Air Boss, announcers, and other air show friends. Best day of my life! Oh, and Happy Birthday Scooter! (Photo by Camden Thrasher).”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

Click here to see the photo of the day archives.