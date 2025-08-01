Student pilot crashes Kitfox in field

The student pilot attempted a personal flight in a Kitfox, which did not have an airworthiness certificate. Additionally, he did not have the required student pilot solo endorsements for solo flight.

A witness told investigators the student pilot performed a successful run-up before takeoff from the airport in Scottsburg, Indiana.

During the takeoff, the airplane lifted off when it was about halfway down the runway and climbed to about tree top level.

A few seconds later, the right wing dropped and the plane descended into terrain in a nose-down attitude.

The engine continued to operate after the impact until the witness turned the magnetos and fuel selector valve off.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage, while the student pilot sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Probable Cause: The student pilot’s failure to maintain airplane control after takeoff that resulted in an impact with terrain.

NTSB Identification: 192937

This August 2023 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.