AIR Avionics enters U.S. market

Germany-based AIR Avionics has entered the U.S. general aviation market, naming Mid Continent Instruments and Avionics as its U.S. distributor and the exclusive U.S. Authorized Service Partner for the company.

Products now available in the U.S. include:

AIR Com: A TSO-certified aircraft radio

AIR Control Display: A multifunction display

AIR Traffic: A situational awareness and traffic warning system

“Our mission at AIR Avionics is to make flying simpler, more intuitive, and above all, safer,” said Marc Förderer, COO. “Fueled by our passion for aviation, we design and build products for pilots — by pilots. This partnership now lets us bring those products to the U.S. aviation community, supported by Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics’ unmatched technical expertise.”

For more information: Air-Avionics.com, MCICO.com