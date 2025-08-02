General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

AIR Avionics enters U.S. market

By · · Leave a Comment

Germany-based AIR Avionics has entered the U.S. general aviation market, naming Mid Continent Instruments and Avionics as its U.S. distributor and the exclusive U.S. Authorized Service Partner for the company.

Products now available in the U.S. include:

  • AIR Com: A TSO-certified aircraft radio
  • AIR Control Display: A multifunction display
  • AIR Traffic: A situational awareness and traffic warning system

“Our mission at AIR Avionics is to make flying simpler, more intuitive, and above all, safer,” said Marc Förderer, COO. “Fueled by our passion for aviation, we design and build products for pilots — by pilots. This partnership now lets us bring those products to the U.S. aviation community, supported by Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics’ unmatched technical expertise.”

For more information: Air-Avionics.com, MCICO.com

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Become better informed pilot.

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.