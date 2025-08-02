Pilot’s attempt to break in new engine ends in crash

The pilot told investigators the Cessna 172H recently had an engine upgrade and he was flying it to break in the engine.

He had performed fuel calculations based on its previous consumption rate and did not realize the new engine was consuming more fuel than planned.

During final approach the airplane experienced a total loss of power due to fuel exhaustion.

The pilot performed a forced landing on an open field near Santa Rosa, California, with high vegetation, substantially damaging the right wing and right horizontal stabilizer.

The pilot reported that there were no pre-accident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s inadequate fuel management ,which resulted in a total loss of engine power due to fuel exhaustion.

NTSB Identification: 192920

This August 2023 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.