Elixir Aircraft FAA certified

Elixir Aircraft received its FAA Part 23 certification during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025.

The French company reports that it has already received more than 300 pre-orders and letters of intent for the fourth generation two-seat training aircraft.

Certified CS-23 in 2020 by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Elixir Aircraft “successfully met all American requirements, including a flight test visit to La Rochelle in May 2025,” company officials said during AirVenture.

The first deliveries will be reserved for schools that have signed pre-orders and letters of intent, including Cirrus Aviation in Sarasota, Florida, and Sierra Charlie Aviation in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The company is in the process of opening a new facility at Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport (KSRQ) in Florida, which will focus on the reassembly of aircraft intended for U.S. customers.

Recruitment, sales, customer support, spare parts, and training are the next steps for Elixir Aircraft in Sarasota, company officials added.

