Picture of the Day: Oshkosh flower garden

Bob Hayes submitted this photo and note: “The first day of camping in the North 40 at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025. We had beautiful weather and a flower garden in our camp site. Archer 6063H made another flawless flight from Indiana.”

