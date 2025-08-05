General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Boeing forecasts need for 2.4 million aviation personnel through 2044

By · · Leave a Comment

During EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025, Boeing released its 2025 Pilot and Technician Outlook (PTO), which anticipates the industry will require nearly 2.4 million new aviation professionals through 2044.

The annual 20-year forecast includes:

  • 660,000 pilots
  • 710,000 maintenance technicians
  • 1 million cabin crew members
  • Two-thirds of new personnel will address replacement due to attrition, while one-third supports growth in the commercial fleet
  • As in past years, Eurasia, China, and North America continue to drive demand for more than half of new industry personnel
  • South Asia and Southeast Asia are the fastest-growing regions for personnel with staffing demand expected to more than triple.

For more information: Boeing.com

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Become better informed pilot.

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.