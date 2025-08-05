Boeing forecasts need for 2.4 million aviation personnel through 2044

During EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025, Boeing released its 2025 Pilot and Technician Outlook (PTO), which anticipates the industry will require nearly 2.4 million new aviation professionals through 2044.

The annual 20-year forecast includes:

660,000 pilots

710,000 maintenance technicians

1 million cabin crew members

Two-thirds of new personnel will address replacement due to attrition, while one-third supports growth in the commercial fleet

As in past years, Eurasia, China, and North America continue to drive demand for more than half of new industry personnel

South Asia and Southeast Asia are the fastest-growing regions for personnel with staffing demand expected to more than triple.

For more information: Boeing.com