Near miss in the pattern at KUAO

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

In the traffic pattern for Runway 35 in Aircraft X at Aurora State Airport (KUAO) in Oregon.

The tower was closed so the airport was uncontrolled at the time.

My student was flying and making all appropriate radio calls.

We had just taken off after our second landing and radio calls had been made to indicate we were taking off to remain in the pattern and had turned crosswind.

Prior to our downwind call, I identified same altitude traffic flying in the same direction as the downwind, but it was too wide for me to know the intentions for sure.

I was helping my student to identify that traffic when another aircraft suddenly crossed right in front of our flight path, coming low and from the left. It was incredibly close and fast. We had no time to react.

Our aircraft does not have ADS-B in but I have a Sentry attached to my iPad so I was able to identify the plane as Aircraft Y.

This traffic had been holding short of the runway during our last landing and had taken off after us.

Due to his higher performance, he turned crosswind shortly after passing the numbers for 17. His crosswind intersected our downwind path.

I do not recall hearing a single radio call from him.

I made a radio call asking the same altitude traffic further out his intentions and informed Aircraft Y how he had almost collided with us and he said something about how he was just turning his crosswind.

The further out traffic gave us right of way so we landed and returned back to parking.

Aircraft Y flew an odd pattern, did a 360 on final before leaving the area just to turn back in to land.

Primary Problem: Human Factors

ACN: 2183401

When you click on the link it will take you to the ASRS Online Database. Click on Report Number and put the ACN in the search box, then click Search. On that page, click on “view only the 1 most recent report.”