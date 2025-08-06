Human Factors: A pilot’s last words

The aftermath of the accident. (Photo from the NTSB docket)

The crash happened a half-mile from the departure end of the runway. After briefly fighting with the controls — according to the sole survivor, a passenger — the pilot lost the fight.

The airplane, a Piper PA-28 Cherokee, made a “violent” turn to the right, snapped nose-down, and plummeted into a heavily wooded area, shredding the cabin, and killing two of the three men aboard.

According to the NTSB’s transcript of an interview with the surviving passenger, who was riding shotgun, shortly after takeoff the pilot said, “What the f***?”

Those were the pilot’s last words.

The Flight

The day before the accident, the young pilot took off from Carrollton Memorial Airport (K26) in Missouri, where the airplane — owned by a friend of his parents — was based, and flew about 90 miles down to Grand Glaize-Osage Beach Airport (K15).

The next day, the mission was to take two passengers — the brother and father of his girlfriend — on a half-hour sight-seeing flight around the Lake of the Ozarks.

Security footage shows the three men loading up for the adventure shortly before noon. Although mid-July and warm, it wasn’t overly hot, with the mercury kissing the low 70s.

According to the survivor, the girlfriend’s father, the pilot did not ask either passenger how much they weighed, nor did he conduct a safety briefing. Neither passenger used their seatbelts. It’s not known if the pilot did, but probably not, as all three men were ejected from the cabin during the crash.

One witness reported observing the airplane immediately after takeoff with its nose “pitched up in the air,” and another said that “the tail was lower than the nose.”

Clips from surveillance cameras confirmed a nose-high attitude prior to the stall that brought the Cherokee down from the sky.

The Pilot

The pilot was a 22-year-old male with a commercial certificate, instrument rating, and first class medical certificate. The NTSB estimated his total time at 240 hours, so he must have graduated from a Part 141 program, which have a 190 hour minimum to reach commercial, compared to 250 hours required for the certificate under Part 61.

The deceased pilot’s father told investigators that his son was scheduled to take his CFI check ride in five days. If he went through a 141 CFI program, that requires a minimum of an extra 25 hours of flight time.

All of which is a long-winded way of saying that he wasn’t sopping wet behind the ears and appears to have had some real world experience, although not a whole lot.

Hours aside, his CFI training, or more correctly, perhaps, the lack of proper CFI training, is highly relevant to this crash. More on that in a bit.

After the Crash

Employees of a nearby medical center saw the airplane go down, called 911, and then reported it to hospital security. The security guards patrolled the area, but as there was no post-impact fire, there was no smoke to guide them to the location, and they were unable to find the wreck. Nor were local firefighters either, who were on the scene looking for the airplane following the 911 call.

At that point, it occurred to one of the security guards to ask a colleague to check the hospital’s exterior security camera recordings. The colleague did, and she was able to view where the plane went down and basically gave “vectors” to the probable crash site, allowing the security team to successfully locate the wreck and provide the location to EMS about an hour after the airplane went down.

When the security guards arrived on the scene they found all three occupants had been ejected from the wreckage and were laying on the ground. One was already dead. The other two, while in bad shape, were responsive.

Sadly, one of the two, the pilot, passed away before the medical professionals could arrive, despite the best efforts of the security guards to keep him alive.

The NTSB

It would seem to be a departure stall crash, but what caused the pilot to stall?

Given the statements of the survivor about the pilot fighting the controls, and the ground witnesses reporting the airplane flying nose high, the NTSB investigators naturally wanted to rule out some sort of mechanical problem.

But “examination of the wreckage did not reveal any pre-impact mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airframe or the engine that would have precluded normal operation.”

However, the investigators did note that the stabilator trim was set in the full nose-up position, a setting normally used for landing, leading the investigators to theorize that the trim had not been reset for takeoff following the landing at K15 the day before.

This trim setting could cause the stabilator to pitch the nose of the plane up beyond critical AOA with full power triggering a little-taught flavor of stall called an elevator trim stall.

In this kind of stall, the trim setting appropriate for power-off gliding descent pitches the airplane into a nose-high attitude as power is increased. Although called an elevator trim stall, a Cherokee, with its stabilator, can suffer pretty much the same issue — perhaps even more aggressively so — as the entire horizontal tail moves.

While often regarded as a threat on go-around, nose-up trim is an elevator trim stall risk for any takeoff operation.

But how and why was it not correctly set before takeoff? The NTSB investigators pointed out that setting the trim is both on the airplane’s checklist and placarded right on the panel.

The placard in the airplane. (Photo from the NTSB docket)

Of initial interest to me, the airplane was a 1969 model, and as with many vintage Pipers, the stabilator trim is located up on the cabin roof, rather than down on the floor like in later models, or up on the yoke as with the newest descendant of the model.

My first thought was that as it appeared the pilot attended a 141 program, and with most 141 shops using newer airplanes, perhaps he was unfamiliar with the operation of the vintage trim. Or that in an emergency, he fell back on his training and his hand went to the wrong place.

But buried in the various items on the docket was a statement from the aircraft owner, stating that the pilot “learned to fly” in the airplane. So the old-fashioned roof crank seems unlikely to be an issue in this accident.

This screen grab from a video on the Friendly Skies Film YouTube channel shows the hand crank on the ceiling.

Analysis & Discussion

The survivor did not recall the pilot using a checklist, but had no aviation experience, so how can we determine if the pilot did and simply missed the critical item or if he didn’t run the list at all?

The timeline of the takeoff can give us some clues.

The airport security footage shows the pilot getting into the airplane at 11:52:40. The front seat passenger enters the cabin 33 seconds later. Literally 48 seconds after that, the prop swings. Taxi starts 64 seconds later, and they start their takeoff roll four and a half minutes after leaving the parking place. The taxi distance from parking to the threshold was about 3,000 feet.

The Cherokee’s checklist. (Photo from the NTSB docket)

So what does this likely lack of checklist use, along with the reported lack of safety briefing, the lack of a weight and balance calculation, and obvious disregard for seatbelt use, tell us about the pilot’s personality and training?

Now, I’ll admit, although required by 14 CFR § 91.107, GA pilots are often lax in the passenger seatbelt briefing department. Although as the pilot was ejected from the plane in the crash along with his non-belted passengers, it sure looks like he was ignoring § 91.105’s requirement for pilots to buckle up too.

GA pilots are often cavalier when it comes to weight and balance as well.

But most know that anytime you’re putting more than one additional person in the airplane, a weight and balance is pretty much mandatory, as with most GA airplanes you can’t come close to filling both the seats and the fuel tanks.

That said, the NTSB investigators crunched the numbers and the airplane was well within its envelope, so it didn’t “matter,” at least from the perspective that had he done it, there would have been no reason not to proceed.

But the lack of weight and balance in a clearly airline-bound pilot graduate of a 141 pilot program is unsettling.

The Takeaway

An awareness that the position of trim for takeoff is not something to be taken lightly is one solid takeaway from this accident.

A pilot’s ability to overcome trim is highly variable depending on the make and model of airplane, its weight, its power setting, and the environment it’s flying in on a given day.

Sometimes it’s quite easy to overpower trim with yoke. Other times, there may not be enough yoke travel to save the day and, in some aircraft, while there may be yoke travel to spare, the pilot may not have enough muscle power to use it.

Trim tabs are like ants: Small but mighty.

But there’s a deeper takeaway that bothers me: The elevator trim stall is part of the CFI training curriculum. It’s even one of the testable maneuvers on the CFI check ride.

It’s considered a “demonstration stall,” a stall that isn’t supposed to be taught to students as a maneuver to practice and master, but rather one demonstrated by CFIs to their students so that the students are aware of the risks.

In fact, in the Airplane Flying Handbook’s brief discussion of elevator trim stalls, the manual calls it a “demonstration-only” maneuver to “show what can happen.”

Now, what frustrates me as a professional trainer of flight instructors is that CFIs are not — generally — demonstrating this demonstration stall to their students.

I often get that blank deer-in-the-headlights stare from my CFI candidates when I first bring elevator trim stalls up, as they never had one demonstrated to them in their flight training and never learned a thing about them.

Why isn’t the demo being demo’d?

Largely, I’ll bet, because students aren’t tested on it at any certificate level other than CFI, and there’s a tendency in flight training to focus on testable items, to the detriment of good airmanship.

I’m calling on all CFIs to start demonstrating the elevator trim stall, along with the other two demo stalls you’ve been taught.

Meanwhile, it’s sad and mystifying to me that this young man was lost to a type of stall he should have just been trained to demonstrate, even if it was — as with most pilots — skipped during his fast-paced initial training.

And even though there’s no excusing the operational sloppiness that were the first several links in the accident chain, I might have expected him to be able to figure out what the airplane was telling him, given that he should have just been trained in demonstrating an elevator trim stall.

Unless, of course, his training was, you know, less than desirable.

The Numbers

Want to read more? Download the NTSB’s final report here or view the items on docket here.