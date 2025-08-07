California pilot wins AOPA sweepstakes Cessna 182

Jennifer Hortman accepts the keys to her new airplane from AOPA President Darren Pleasance during AirVenture. (Photo by David Tulis)

Jennifer Hortman of Murrieta, California, the winner of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association‘s Cessna 182 Sweepstakes, was given the keys to her new ride in front of a crowd of attendees at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025.

Hortman, who became a private pilot 30 years ago, recently got back into aviation after a long time away. A CFI, she earned her Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) certificate earlier this year and recently earned a type rating to fly the Cessna Citation Excel, XLS, and XLS+, which she paid for herself.

Hortman’s new airplane is a 1958 Cessna 182A. Prior to its transformation, it started as a bare aluminum shell with a yellow velveteen interior. The paint scheme and interior pay homage to the Cessna 182 that graced the cover of the first issue of AOPA Pilot in March 1958.

The 2025 AOPA Sweepstake Plane. (Photo by David Tulis)

AOPA Western Pacific Regional Manager Niki Britton and Features Editor Alicia Herron oversaw the restoration and created a ruse to make sure Hortman came to AirVenture, flying her in to the show to celebrate the milestone of being a 30-year member of AOPA.

“It’s always exciting to hand over the keys,” Britton said. “The build-up creates a lot of buzz and sharing that moment with the winner is a joy.”

“Every pilot dreams of winning an airplane, and this sweepstakes aircraft was particularly special,” said AOPA President and CEO Darren Pleasance. “Jennifer’s story represents the kind of passion, dedication, and love of flying that defines our community. We couldn’t be more thrilled for her.”

Since 1993, AOPA has given away 27 aircraft to members as part of its mission to inspire and engage pilots across the country.

The next sweepstakes has already taken off: AOPA will give away a 2024 Aviat Husky in the summer of 2026. Anyone who is a member of AOPA is automatically entered in the sweepstakes.

For more information: AOPA.org