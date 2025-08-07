Pilot disregards the critical principle of see and avoid

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

I was on the right base for the runway, performing touch-and-go and pattern work in a Piper PA-28. Another aircraft, a Cirrus SR20, was joining me for a couple laps, performing full-stop taxi-back and touch-and-goes.

I consistently announced my position during each phase of the pattern as I operated in right closed traffic for pattern work at that time.

During one of their full-stop taxi-back, I was on the right base and I spotted them on the taxiway. I announced my position then I turned to the right base at that moment. At a point that I executed a turn to final, Aircraft Y announced over the radio that they were taking the runway for departure. To avoid a potential conflict, I immediately performed a 360 on final and announced my intention, allowing them time to depart safely.

Going around was not a viable option since it would place me directly above their departure path.

At approximately 600 feet AGL, during my turn to final, I believe my aircraft was visible, and I had been making regular announcements over the radio.

The decision by the Cirrus SR20 pilot to proceed onto the runway without clear situational awareness posed a significant safety risk.

This behavior is dangerous to general aviation as it disregards the critical principle of see-and-avoid.

Primary Problem: Human Factors

ACN: 2185178

