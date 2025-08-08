General Aviation News

Aerox continues acquisitions

BONITA SPRINGS, Florida — Aerox Aerospace Group, parent company of Aerox Aviation Oxygen Systems, Omnigas Systems, and Aerox Fluid Power, has acquired N23D Services, a provider of FAA-PMA aftermarket gas cylinders for aerospace oxygen and compressed gas systems.

According to Scott E. Ashton, president and CEO of Aerox, N23D Services brings a portfolio of FAA-PMA compressed gas cylinders for aviation oxygen and pneumatic systems and evacuation slides to the company.

N23D Services will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aerox Aviation Oxygen Systems.

This acquisition marks the fifth for Aerox Aerospace Group, following the acquisition of Aerox Aviation Oxygen Systems in 2020, Sky-Ox Aviation Oxygen in 2022, Fluid Power in 2023, and Omnigas Systems in 2025.

For more information: Aerox.com

