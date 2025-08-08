Early Analysis on Baron crash released

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Air Safety Institute (ASI) released a new video as part of its Early Analysis series providing an initial examination of a recent aviation accident near Monterey, Calif.

On July 26, 2025, at 10:36 p.m. local time, a Baron B55 crashed into the Pacific Ocean near Pacific Grove. The flight took off from San Carlos Airport (KSQL), south of San Francisco, and was on its way to Monterey Regional Airport (KMRY), where it appeared to be aiming to land on Runway 10R.

As the aircraft approached the coast, it entered a descending left-hand turn. During that turn, ADS-B data shows it climbed again before entering a high-speed descending spiral until it crashed into the ocean. The area was under instrument meteorological conditions (IMC) at the time, with a marine layer of fog along the coast — which is typical for the area — with less than three statute miles of visibility.

In addition to the pilot, who held a private pilot certificate and instrument rating, two other people were on board the aircraft. None of them survived.

“In Early Analysis: Baron B55 Crash in Monterey, CA, we appear to have a loss-of-control incident that could have happened because of spatial disorientation,” said AOPA Air Safety Institute Senior Vice President Mike Ginter. “The weather was clearly IMC, with clouds below 1,000 feet.”

“We wonder if this flight was conducted under visual or instrument flight rules,” Ginter said. “NORCAL Approach did not issue a clearance for an instrument approach into Monterey.”

A malfunction could have contributed to the accident, and it was not immediately clear if the aircraft was properly equipped for flight in instrument conditions. And since the flight took place in the late evening, fatigue could also have been a factor, officials noted.

“One third of all VFR into IMC accidents involve an instrument-rated pilot, and a high number of these are fatal. Getting an instrument rating is not an achievement, it’s a commitment. If you’re not current or proficient, make sure you brush up on those skills before attempting to make this kind of flight,” Ginter said. “We see these kinds of accidents often, and it’s important for pilots to remember that instrument conditions need to be taken seriously.”

The NTSB will look at all of these issues as it begins its investigation into the accident. A preliminary report can be expected within a month.