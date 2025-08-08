Fuel starvation brings down 172

The pilot reported that he departed on the flight with about 18 gallons of fuel on board the Cessna 172.

While flying at 3,000 feet mean sea level over Delaware Bay, the engine lost total power. He established the airplane’s best glide configuration and prepared to ditch in the water.

His personal flotation vest became entangled in the seat belt and headset wire and he did not feel that he had sufficient time to refer to the emergency procedures checklist.

He attempted to restart the engine, but was unsuccessful.

Shortly after declaring an emergency, the engine regained power.

He attempted to reach Millville Municipal Airport (KMIV) in New Jersey, as he climbed from 1,200 feet.

The engine lost power again, so he established best glide speed and performed a forced landing in a farm field.

After touchdown, the nose landing gear dug into the soil and the airplane nosed over, coming to rest inverted.

Post-accident examination of the wreckage revealed that the wings and fuselage were substantially damaged.

The wreckage was found inverted, however the fuel caps were secured and there was no evidence of fuel leakage.

The left wing fuel tank was intact and contained about 1.5 gallons of fuel. The right wing tank contained about 10 gallons of fuel. According to the Cessna 172P Pilot’s Operating Handbook, the standard fuel tank configuration includes 1.5 gallons of unusable fuel per tank.

The pilot reported that, after the accident, when he went to check the fuel selector, he found that it was in the “LEFT” tank position. He further stated that he had only been running on one tank.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s improper fuel management, which resulted in fuel starvation and a total loss of engine power.

NTSB Identification: 192851

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This August 2023 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.