Air Plains Services gains PMA for airbox filter seal assembly for 172s

WELLINGTON, Kansas — Air Plains Services has gained Parts Manufacturing Approval (PMA) from the FAA for the airbox filter seal assembly for Cessna 172 L and M model aircraft.

Mechanics at Air Plains report the absence of the filter seal assembly on many L and M model Cessna 172 Skyhawks coming in for engine upgrades. This can cause a change in designed air flow over the engine, resulting in higher CHTs, as much as 10° to 15° F.

“The seal assembly is an important part of the cooling system and plays a key role in proper CHT management,” said Katie Church, president of Air Plains. “We specialize in PMA parts for Cessna pistons, particularly the cooling system, and when we find ways to improve on an original design, we want to add it our product range.”

“The seal is essential to achieve a greater pressure differential in the engine compartment that strengthens the flow of cooler air over the engine,” she contnued. “As we’ve done with other components such as the airbox, we’ve made it better, easy to install, and less expensive than other options.”

Air Plains opted for a special, lightweight polycarbonate plastic due to its higher temperature resistance, weight, and strength. The fiberglass-reinforced silicone material is a single piece seal that provides the best differential pressure between the upper and lower cowl and is designed for easy installation, company officials noted.

Air Plains offers a wide range of PMA parts for the induction system including airboxes, collars, gaskets, adjustable brackets, and baffles assemblies.

For more information: AirPlains.com