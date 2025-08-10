First Flight Society plans celebration for National Aviation Day

From the Library of Congress, the first photo of Orville Wright in flight, covering 120 feet on Dec. 17, 1903.

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — The First Flight Society will celebrate National Aviation Day Aug. 19, 2025.

This is the 86th anniversary of National Aviation Day.

Activities will take place at Dare County Regional Airport (KMQI). Admission and parking are free at the airport.

Set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the celebration is designed to provide a “fun and educational experience promoting, honoring, and celebrating the accomplishments of the Wright brothers and helping educate the world about aviation,” according to officials.

Activities include airplane displays, speakers, exhibitors, a scavenger hunt and more.

“There will be several aircraft on display from many eras of flight,” officials said. “Pilots are encouraged to fly into KMQI and show off their planes, as well.”

New this year is a food drive for the Beach Food Pantry for those in need on the Outer Banks. “This year has been difficult for food banks, with reduced resources at a time when there is more need for their services,” officials noted.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt created National Aviation Day in 1939 for the nation to celebrate the growth and advancements being made in aviation.

Orville Wright. (Photo courtesy Dayton History)

Aug. 19 was chosen as it was Orville and Katharine Wright’s birthdays. Orville, who was born in 1871, was still alive when the proclamation was issued.

For more information: NationalAviationDay.org