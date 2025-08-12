CheckMate Aviation introduces briefing cards for general aviation

CheckMate Aviation has introduced its new Crew & Passenger Briefing Card, a safety communication tool designed specifically for general aviation aircraft.

The dual-sided card addresses a critical need in the industry by standardizing preflight briefings and ensuring consistent, thorough safety communication between pilots and passengers, according to Barry Munsterteeiger, CEO of CheckMate Aviation.

“Clear communication in the cockpit is essential — not only between pilots but also between pilots and their passengers,” he said. “Our briefing card makes it easy to deliver the right information every time, improving safety while creating a more professional passenger experience.”

The front side of the briefing card is designed for passengers and covers essential safety information using the widely recognized SAFETY acronym format.

This side includes:

Safety equipment locations

Emergency procedures

In-flight expectations

Clear, easy-to-understand graphics and instructions

The reverse side serves as a structured guide for pilots, featuring conversation prompts that ensure no critical safety points are overlooked during preflight briefings.

The Crew & Passenger Briefing Card is available in two sizes:

Standard 6.5 x 9 inches for $25

Compact 5 x 7 inches for $22

For more information: CheckMateAviation.com